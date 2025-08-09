All Panthers

Panthers' 53-man roster projection cuts ties with a recent draft pick

A new 53-man roster projection following the Panthers' first preseason game.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
One preseason game down, two to go for the Carolina Panthers. Although the 30-10 score wasn't what the Carolina Panthers wanted, they were able to get some good work in from the ones while also finding out some answers on guys toward the bottom of the roster.

After each preseason game, I'll release a new 53-man roster projection, giving my best guess as to who I believe Dan Morgan will keep for Week 1.

This week's changes

CB Corey Thornton (added): Loved the physicality he played with on Friday night and took full advantage of his opportunity to start in place of Jaycee Horn. He looked like he belonged and played with supreme confidence. I'd be shocked if he's left off the 53.

OLB Thomas Incoom (added): Incoom is having a summer that's too good to ignore at this point. He's made a bunch of plays in training camp, the joint practices, and followed it up with a team-leading five tackles against the Browns. He also recorded a sack and one QB hit.

OLB DJ Johnson (removed): With Incoom added, someone has to go. DJ Johnson makes the most sense. He's entering year three, but is set to turn 27, meaning he's probably at the peak of his career, and he's yet to record a single full sack through two seasons.

LB Jon Rhattigan (removed): I like what Rhattigan brings to the table, but he's not going to make much of an impact on defense. He would primarily be utilized on special teams, and that's not worth keeping around compared to a guy who can make an impact on defense in Thornton, albeit in the secondary.

The 53-man projection

OFFENSE

QB (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB (4): Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne, Raheem Blackshear

WR (6): Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., David Moore

TE (3): Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans

OT (4): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen

OG (4): Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala, Jarrett Kingston

C (2): Austin Corbett, Cade Mays

DEFENSE

DL (7): Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, Tershawn Wharton, Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy, Cam Jackson

OLB (5): DJ Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Nic Scourton, Thomas Incoom

ILB (4): Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Krys Barnes, Claudin Cherelus

CB (5): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans, Corey Thornton

S (4): Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom, Demani Richardson

Specialists (3): LS J.J. Jansen, K Matthew Wright, P Sam Martin

Schuyler Callihan
