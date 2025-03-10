Panthers agree to terms with star safety in attempt to turn historically bad defense around
During the opening of free agency, the Carolina Panthers have been busy. They signed Jaycee Horn to an extension, and they were reportedly close to finalizing an agreement with Milton Williams, though that did not come to fruition. In the immediate aftermath of that, though, the Panthers did agree to terms with a safety.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig was one of the top safety options on the market, and he appears set to come to Carolina. This is part of the legal tampering period, which means it's only an agreement. The contract can't officially be signed until Wednesday evening.
However, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports has reported that the Panthers have offered Moehrig a three-year, $51 million deal. The safety reportedly agreed, and he is primed to be the newest addition to a defense that gave up the most points in NFL history last season.
He is also set to be the main safety on the roster. Four safeties, including Xavier Woods, entered free agency out of Carolina, and that meant that they needed to overhaul the position. They've reportedly done so by signing the former Raider.
He started 64 games across four seasons with the Raiders, and he'll be tasked with leading the renaissance of Carolina's safety room beginning in 2025. Dan Morgan knew he needed to fix the defense, and while the aggressive signing of someone else didn't pan out, this move was done right after.
The safety set career highs with 104 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three QB Hits, and 10 pass deflections while also having two interceptions and a sack in 2024.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight
2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys
Continuity could make Panthers top-10 offensive line even better
Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target