Panthers agree to terms with star safety in attempt to turn historically bad defense around

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
During the opening of free agency, the Carolina Panthers have been busy. They signed Jaycee Horn to an extension, and they were reportedly close to finalizing an agreement with Milton Williams, though that did not come to fruition. In the immediate aftermath of that, though, the Panthers did agree to terms with a safety.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig was one of the top safety options on the market, and he appears set to come to Carolina. This is part of the legal tampering period, which means it's only an agreement. The contract can't officially be signed until Wednesday evening.

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) attempts to break the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports has reported that the Panthers have offered Moehrig a three-year, $51 million deal. The safety reportedly agreed, and he is primed to be the newest addition to a defense that gave up the most points in NFL history last season.

He is also set to be the main safety on the roster. Four safeties, including Xavier Woods, entered free agency out of Carolina, and that meant that they needed to overhaul the position. They've reportedly done so by signing the former Raider.

He started 64 games across four seasons with the Raiders, and he'll be tasked with leading the renaissance of Carolina's safety room beginning in 2025. Dan Morgan knew he needed to fix the defense, and while the aggressive signing of someone else didn't pan out, this move was done right after.

The safety set career highs with 104 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three QB Hits, and 10 pass deflections while also having two interceptions and a sack in 2024.

