Panthers QB Bryce Young revealed one major thing he's 'grateful' for in 2025
For the first time in a while, the Carolina Panthers are going to have some continuity. They've been a franchise in turmoil arguably since they fired Ron Rivera in the waning days of the 2019 season. Cam Newton was cut not long after that, and Luke Kuechly retired. It all collapsed in a short amount of time, and they've been turning over players and coaches since then with no success.
Now, though, they're poised to do something they haven't done in a long time: maintain the same coach, GM, and quarterback. Dave Canales, Bryce Young, and Dan Morgan came together in 2024, and they're all still in the same spots. That's no small feat, as it hasn't been true since 2019.
This is something that good NFL teams have. They don't have the turnover the Panthers have, and Bryce Young knows it. "It’s huge," Young said via AL.com. "It’s something that I’m grateful to be a part of now, you know, this kind of being the first time in my career that being the case."
The former number one overall pick continued, "We’re going to have time to build, to grow and to accomplish the goals that we set for ourselves. Just having that continuity for us to be able to keep building, it’s definitely a luxury, so I’m glad that we have it, and now it’s on us to make sure that we execute with it."
The Panthers finished 4-5 down the stretch (and 2-1 in the final three with games of 44 and 36 points), and they've got that momentum and some much-needed continuity heading into a new season for the first time in a very long time.
It's way too early to tell, but the Cam Newton/Ron Rivera era Panthers had a ton of continuity. The Dave Canales/Bryce Young era could be poised to echo that in the coming seasons.