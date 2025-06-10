Panthers connected to 616-tackle Bengals captain axed in training camp
The Carolina Panthers could stand to add a few more pieces to their roster this year, especially on defense. Even though they spent the majority of their draft picks and free agency moves on that side of the ball, there's still work to be done. They should have a close eye on other teams' training camps, as players will become available throughout this time of year.
That includes Germaine Pratt, the outside linebacker who's amassed 616 tackles over six seasons, including 143 last season. The former captain is being cut by the Cincinnati Bengals, and he'd make a fine addition to the Panthers defense in the opinion of NFL analyst Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports.
Palacios thinks that after cutting Jadeveon Clowney, the Panthers have a hole at linebacker. Pratt is an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, so he doesn't rush the passer like Clowney (an OLB in a 3-4 scheme). Still, there is a need at that position, especially for someone who can rack up tackles in the middle.
The Panthers have Josey Jewell, Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, and Jacoby Windmon at inside linebacker, where Pratt would play in this system. That's not exactly a fear-inducing linebacker corps, so Pratt would be a welcome addition.
There are two factors to consider with this. First, Pratt would be cheap at this stage of the offseason, and the Panthers should have some cap space since they cut Clowney. Pratt also wouldn't cost any draft capital anymore. Second, that logic applies to all other teams, so any team in need of a linebacker might also go after Pratt, and the Panthers are still not quite a destination for free agents.
So while this may not happen, it's not a bad idea for GM Dan Morgan to consider while he continues working to revamp the defense that gave up the most points in NFL history last season.
