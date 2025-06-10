Panthers' controversial offseason move receives big praise from NFL exec
The Carolina Panthers knew they needed to address their historically bad defense heading into the offseason, and while they struck out on Milton Williams in free agency, they did make some other very notable additions that should be of big help in 2025.
Perhaps the most controversial move the Panthers made was signing former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton to a three-year, $45 million contract. Many labeled it a big overpay on the part of Carolina, even though Williams inked a four-year, $104 million pact with the New England Patriots (who really overpaid here?).
However, at least one NFL executive feels that the Panthers made a wise decision with Wharton. An AFC general manager told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that he likes Carolina's acquisition.
"Turk [Wharton] will be a good addition there," the general manager said. "He’s a three-down defensive tackle who brings good interior rush value. He’s a pro. Good locker room guy with a championship pedigree."
Wharton spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs and flew under the radar alongside of Chris Jones. Last year, the 26-year-old was particularly impressive, registering 29 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble while playing in all 17 games.
The Missouri S&T product is more known for his ability as a pass rusher than a run stopper, but the Panthers bagged fellow defensive tackle Bobby Brown to help in the latter category.
Remember: Carolina finished with just 32 sacks in 2024, so it absolutely needed help in getting to the quarterback, as well.
We'll see if Wharton proves the Panthers right next fall.
