Panthers Defensive Depth Chart Projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition

A look at what the Carolina Panthers' defense could look like this fall.

Schuyler Callihan

Training camp is just two weeks away, so we'll flip over to the defensive side of the ball and look at how things may look for Ejiro Evero's unit this fall. Here's how I see the Panthers' defensive depth chart as of today.

1. Defensive End

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown in pregame.

Starter: Derrick Brown

Backup: LaBryan Ray

Derrick Brown put together a season for the history books last season and as crazy as it sounds, I don't believe he's a finished product just yet. This guy has the potential to be one of the game's best defensive lineman.

2. Nose Tackle

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) runs on to the field.

Starter: Shy Tuttle

Backup: Nick Thurman

Tuttle is more of a run stopper more than anything and produced similar numbers to what he did the previous two years with New Orleans.

3. Defensive End

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (94) during minicamp.

Starter: A'Shawn Robinson

Backup: TJ Smith

Signing Robinson was a huge pickup for the Panthers this offseason. This beefs up the front and gives them another big-time run stopper.

4. Outside Linebacker

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (24) before the game.

Starter: Jadeveon Clowney

Backup: K'Lavon Chaisson

Next up: Luiji Vilain

Clowney is a pretty rock solid replacement for Brian Burns. He's a little older, sure, but he proved last season he still has plenty in the tank.

5. Inside Linebacker

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) on to the field before the game.

Starter: Shaq Thompson

Backup: Trevin Wallace

Next up: Tae Davis or Michael Barrett

Thompson is coming back from a fractured fibia, missing a total of 15 games in 2023. Rookie Trevin Wallace can play either spot inside and could be a future starter.

6. Inside Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) celebrates.

Starter: Josey Jewell

Backup: Claudin Cherelus

Next up: Chandler Wooten

Jewell had the best year of his career during his one season with Ejiro Evero. He fits perfectly alongside Thompson and is a better all-around fit at inside linebacker than the departed Frankie Luvu.

7. Outside Linebacker

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) celebrates his sack. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: DJ Wonnum

Backup: Amaré Barno

Next up: DJ Johnson or Eku Leota

Wonnum is still working his way back from a quad injury, missing all of spring practice. Assuming he returns to 100%, he'll give Carolina a much-needed presence off the edge opposite Clowney.

8. Cornerback

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) talks with umpire Tra Blake. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jaycee Horn

Backup: D'Shawn Jamison

Next up: Lamar Jackson

Cornerback is a sore spot for the Panthers, but if Horn can stay healthy it can hide some of the depth issues they have.

9. Strong Safety

Jordan Fuller going through pregame warmups.Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Starter: Jordan Fuller

Backup: Nick Scott

Next up: Alex Cook

Fuller is a pretty active piece in the secondary and doesn't mind helping in the run game as well. Another guy with familiarity with Ejiro Evero's scheme.

10. Free Safety

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) reacts after intercepting the ball.

Starter: Xavier Woods

Backup: Sam Franklin Jr.

Next up: Jammie Robinson

Woods is the key to the Panthers' secondary success. He's a great communicator, can cover a lot of ground, and plays the ball well in flight.

11. Cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) warms up before a game Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Dane Jackson

Backup: Dicaprio Bootle

Next up: Willie Drew

Jackson is penciled in as the starter for now, but that could change if Dan Morgan brings another veteran in via free agency or waivers.

12. Nickel

Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Hill (13) before the game at Bank of America Stadium.

Starter: Troy Hill

Backup: Chau Smith-Wade

Hill was quietly one of the Panthers' better defenders a year ago and will serve as the starter this fall while mentoring the rookie, Chau Smith-Wade.

