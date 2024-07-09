Panthers Defensive Depth Chart Projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition
Training camp is just two weeks away, so we'll flip over to the defensive side of the ball and look at how things may look for Ejiro Evero's unit this fall. Here's how I see the Panthers' defensive depth chart as of today.
1. Defensive End
Starter: Derrick Brown
Backup: LaBryan Ray
Derrick Brown put together a season for the history books last season and as crazy as it sounds, I don't believe he's a finished product just yet. This guy has the potential to be one of the game's best defensive lineman.
2. Nose Tackle
Starter: Shy Tuttle
Backup: Nick Thurman
Tuttle is more of a run stopper more than anything and produced similar numbers to what he did the previous two years with New Orleans.
3. Defensive End
Starter: A'Shawn Robinson
Backup: TJ Smith
Signing Robinson was a huge pickup for the Panthers this offseason. This beefs up the front and gives them another big-time run stopper.
4. Outside Linebacker
Starter: Jadeveon Clowney
Backup: K'Lavon Chaisson
Next up: Luiji Vilain
Clowney is a pretty rock solid replacement for Brian Burns. He's a little older, sure, but he proved last season he still has plenty in the tank.
5. Inside Linebacker
Starter: Shaq Thompson
Backup: Trevin Wallace
Next up: Tae Davis or Michael Barrett
Thompson is coming back from a fractured fibia, missing a total of 15 games in 2023. Rookie Trevin Wallace can play either spot inside and could be a future starter.
6. Inside Linebacker
Starter: Josey Jewell
Backup: Claudin Cherelus
Next up: Chandler Wooten
Jewell had the best year of his career during his one season with Ejiro Evero. He fits perfectly alongside Thompson and is a better all-around fit at inside linebacker than the departed Frankie Luvu.
7. Outside Linebacker
Starter: DJ Wonnum
Backup: Amaré Barno
Next up: DJ Johnson or Eku Leota
Wonnum is still working his way back from a quad injury, missing all of spring practice. Assuming he returns to 100%, he'll give Carolina a much-needed presence off the edge opposite Clowney.
8. Cornerback
Starter: Jaycee Horn
Backup: D'Shawn Jamison
Next up: Lamar Jackson
Cornerback is a sore spot for the Panthers, but if Horn can stay healthy it can hide some of the depth issues they have.
9. Strong Safety
Starter: Jordan Fuller
Backup: Nick Scott
Next up: Alex Cook
Fuller is a pretty active piece in the secondary and doesn't mind helping in the run game as well. Another guy with familiarity with Ejiro Evero's scheme.
10. Free Safety
Starter: Xavier Woods
Backup: Sam Franklin Jr.
Next up: Jammie Robinson
Woods is the key to the Panthers' secondary success. He's a great communicator, can cover a lot of ground, and plays the ball well in flight.
11. Cornerback
Starter: Dane Jackson
Backup: Dicaprio Bootle
Next up: Willie Drew
Jackson is penciled in as the starter for now, but that could change if Dan Morgan brings another veteran in via free agency or waivers.
12. Nickel
Starter: Troy Hill
Backup: Chau Smith-Wade
Hill was quietly one of the Panthers' better defenders a year ago and will serve as the starter this fall while mentoring the rookie, Chau Smith-Wade.
