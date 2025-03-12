Panthers' dream TE target visiting with Jim Harbaugh's Chargers today
It's been a while since the Carolina Panthers have had a highly productive receiving option at the tight end position.
Let's put it this way, the last consistent player they had was Greg Olsen, who since leaving Carolina has: played a season with the Seattle Seahawks, retired, and has turned into one of the top color analysts on NFL broadcasts. So yeah, it's been a minute.
Panthers GM Dan Morgan has had full focus on adding to a horrendous defense early on in free agency and rightfully so, but he's not going to totally neglect the offensive side of the ball. One immediate upgrade would be former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.
Unfortunately, if Carolina wants to throw its hat in the mix, they'll have to hope he doesn't come off the board today as he is set to visit the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Engram racked up more yards last season in nine games (365 yards) than Carolina's top receiving tight end, Ja'Tavion Sanders, had in 16 games (342). For his career, he's averaging 78 receptions for 775 yards and four touchdowns per season. Before Sanders accomplished the feat this past season, Carolina hadn't had a tight end crack 200 yards since Olsen's last season in 2019.
Sanders could be viewed as the team's future at the position, but if Morgan wants to feel more comfortable with that group, he could look to pursue a proven guy, such as Engram.
