Panthers edge rusher expected to take backseat to rookies in 2025

D.J. Wonnum might lose his job.

Zach Roberts

Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) walks off after practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) walks off after practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have two veteran edge rushers on the roster after cutting Jadeveon Clowney. Ironically, they're both former breakout Minnesota Vikings players who have had major injury question marks in the last year or two.

D.J. Wonnum is the most established starter in the edge department. He started last year once he got back from injury and was named a starter on the early unofficial depth chart. He is very much at risk of losing his job, one insider with NFL.com claims.

D.J. Wonnum likely losing his job to someone in camp

The Carolina Panthers have D.J. Wonnum, Pat Jones, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen at edge rusher. Two of them will start, though they're all expected to play a lot. That may not bode well for Wonnum's job starting on one side of the line, Eric Edholm argued.

"The Panthers signed Patrick Jones II in free agency and then scooped up Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2 of the draft, signaling a clear indictment of last year’s pass-rush unit," Edholm began. "To be fair to Wonnum, he returned from missing nine games with a quadriceps injury to give the defense a little boost. But hardly enough to ensure his starting job in 2025."

Nic Scourto
Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The insider continued, "Wonnum also dealt with a knee injury down the stretch, and he missed some time with a back issue this offseason. Wonnum had some moments in Minnesota previously, and he might not be out of the picture in Carolina, but the more the young prospects show, the more chances they’ll likely get."

Wonnum is probably the best pass rusher right now, but as the preseason rolls on, it is very likely that both Scourton and Umanmielen will earn more and more reps, eventually pushing Wonnum, and potentially Jones as well, out of the lineup.

