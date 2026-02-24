Panthers Pick Risky 2-Sack Edge Rusher in Mel Kiper's Latest NFL Mock

There is a strong chance the Carolina Panthers will draft an edge rusher in the first round of the NFL draft. They could go linebacker or throw a curveball depending on how the board falls, but the need and the depth of edge in this class suggest that will be the pick.

It's anyone's guess which ones will be available to them, but different mock drafts have projected T.J. Parker, Cashius Howell, and Akheem Mesidor. The latest from Mel Kiper this morning has a different edge rusher, one that brings an inherent risk by being selected.

Panthers land Keldric Faulk in Mel Kiper mock draft

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a wide range in which Keldric Faulk could go on draft night. He's young, has a ton of traits that NFL teams love, and more. But he hasn't been the most productive edge rusher in the world.

He could be long gone by the time the Panthers get on the board, and he could end up going well after their 19th pick. In Mel Kiper's latest, the Panthers land the Auburn edge at 19.

"The Panthers took a leap forward last season, but the pass rush is still lagging behind. Their 30 sacks tied for the third fewest in the NFL, and their 26.6% pressure rate was second lowest," Kiper explained.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) runs drills during practice | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiper said he "liked" what the Panthers got in Nic Scourton, but they still need more. "Faulk is a people mover, and although he managed only two sacks last season, he had seven in 2024. If defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can unlock Faulk's potential, this pick could look like a steal in a few years," he concluded.

Therein lies the inherent risk with Faulk. For starters, two sacks in 2025 is not at all inspiring. However, this could be due to a poor fit with Auburn's 2025 line or the way he was used. Nic Scourton saw a dip in production in 2025 compared to 2024 but was obviously a good NFL edge.

Secondly, Faulk is potentially a couple of years away from stardom. The Panthers have languished with a bad pass rush for years and need a quicker fix than 2027 or 2028. They have playoff dreams that require an edge rush that works, and if Faulk is a project, that doesn't help as much as another edge.

In this mock, the Panthers could've landed Akheem Mesidor, Kenyon Sadiq, Monroe Freeling, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, but they went with Faulk instead.