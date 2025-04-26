Panthers set the edge for the future after trading up for Nic Scourton
The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round to select Nic Scourton, the edge rusher from Texas A&M. Some mock drafts had Scourton going much earlier than this, though the Panthers did opt to pass on Mike Green, Jordan Burch, and some other edge rushers.
The Panthers got the following picks: 51, 84, 122, and 208. In return, they gave the Broncos picks 57, 74, 111, and 230. They moved around a little, mostly down at other picks in the draft, to move up for Scourton, someone they believe is the edge rusher of the future.
There was a smattering of mock drafts that had Scourton going to the Panthers in round one, so it's a miracle that he fell this far. Either way, the edge rusher was a legitimate first-round prospect who fell all the way to 51, and the Panthers only had to move up a few spots to get him.
The Panthers had no real edge rusher under contract for the future. Pat Jones, a free agent signing, has two years. Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum expire this year. Those players aren't that good, and they're not around for a while.
After taking Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall, the Panthers had an even more desperate need for an edge rusher. With some available but the amount dwindling, they decided to get aggressive and trade with the Broncos to find the successor to those aforementioned veteran edge rushers.
Scourton was not a consensus first-round prospect, and ESPN had him ranked as the 64th-best prospect. In their eyes, this would be a bit of a reach, but the Panthers have successfully filled another need with a solid prospect on day two.
