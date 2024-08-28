Panthers go shopping on waiver wire, claim multiple players, including former Commanders CB
Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has been eager to strengthen the back end of his roster and has always viewed the waiver wire as a prime route to do so, thanks to having top priority.
Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers have claimed five players - Shemar Bartholomew (via Jets), CB Keenan Isaac (via Bucs), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (via Commanders), LB Jamie Sheriff (via Seahawks), and LB Jon Rhattigan (via Seahawks).
Isaac signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last year, so he has some history with Dave Canales despite being on the other side of the ball. Jon Rhattigan spent the first two years of his NFL career in the same building as Canales out in Seattle. Bartholomew and Sheriff are undrafted rookies while Castro-Fields is the most experienced of the new corners having played in ten career games.
Projected starting corner Dane Jackson is currently dealing with a "significant" hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for roughly another four weeks. Last week, the Panthers traded seventh round linebacker Michael Barrett to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran Michael Jackson, who will be penciled in as the starter opposite of Jaycee Horn.
It's clear that Morgan wants to infuse competition in the cornerback room while also adding more depth on the outside. Prior to today's moves the Panthers only had three corners on the roster who will primarily lineup outside - Horn, Michael Jackson, and D'Shawn Jamison.
The Panthers are also planning to sign veteran corner Lonnie Johnson Jr., according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. QB Jack Plummer will sign to the team's practice squad, per Mike Garafolo.
