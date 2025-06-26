What Panthers great Greg Olsen had to say about Bryce Young
Though he's not with the team anymore and is not affiliated, Greg Olsen keeps up with the Carolina Panthers. He watched from afar, and he saw the transformation that Bryce Young underwent last season after first-year head coach Dave Canales benched him.
He saw that Young was a different player, and he's said as much before, giving credit to player, coach, and organization. At Tight End University recently, the former Panthers star took the chance again to speak about Young to FOX News.
"It was just great for the entire organization for Bryce to take that leap after some early adversity. For him to respond, it says a lot about him," Olsen said. "If you don't have the quarterback position right, everything else is really challenging."
He went on to say, "I think Bryce really showed his true colors last year and that was really impressive. I think for the Panthers going into this year, hopefully that continues to improve and they continue to build the roster around him."
Olsen will have his eyes on the Panthers, as will some of the NFL at large. They may be a 5-12 team with a quarterback who was benched last year, but they have upside and intrigue that starts and ends with Young's development and his return from the pits to revive a career that se
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers