Panthers great Thomas Davis was ahead of the curve on Tetairoa McMillan
Because there were so many pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball, the consensus around the league was that Carolina would almost certainly take the best defensive player available in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Oh, how we were all fooled.
The depth of pass rushers in this draft class allowed GM Dan Morgan to pass on one with the eighth overall pick on night one to take wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona. While most mock projections had Carolina pegged to go corner or edge rusher, Panthers' legendary linebacker Thomas Davis was on McMillan the whole time.
Back in January, Davis identified the Arizona star as a great fit for Carolina when discussing potential options with the eighth pick.
“We talked about the receiving corps…we love what was going on there, but if you have a chance to draft a guy that’s 6’5” that has a catch radius out of this world that has an ability to run by people and stretch the field that absolutely loves the game of football and you can tell by watching Arizona play, Tet McMillan is a kid that brings so much energy and so much excitement to the game. I think he would look amazing in the Carolina Panthers’ black and blue.”
