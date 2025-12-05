Carolina Panthers predicted to pick freakish Oregon prospect in 2026 NFL draft

It's been almost a decade now since the Carolina Panthers had a dominant tight end on their roster, or even an above-average starter, for that matter.

Greg Olsen's injuries caught up to him around 2016, and the Panthers have been at the bottom of the league at this spot ever since.

There have been flashes from rookie Mitchell Evans out of Notre Dame, but the 2026 NFL draft represents a chance to really change the dynamic at this spot.

Enter Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq, who goes to the Panthers at No. 13 overall in a new seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Network.

"Tight ends aren’t traditionally valued this high, and Carolina has needs elsewhere. But the value isn’t great at EDGE or CB, and Kenyon Sadiq can make a big impact on offense for Bryce Young. At 6’3″, 255 pounds, Sadiq is an explosive and compact two-phase weapon who can splice through zones, stem up slot DBs, make high-difficulty catches, and accrue RAC as a pass-catcher, while driving EDGEs off the ball in the run game."

Sadiq is enjoying a breakout season for the Ducks, posting 40 catches, 490 yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games so ar.

Kenyon Sadiq highlights

The Panthers do have more pressing roster needs, such as their edge rotation and inside linebacker. However, adding another big weapon for Bryce Young may be the thing that brings them closer to contention than any other move they could possibly make.

