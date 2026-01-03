Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already has to make big changes after two drives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had the ball twice, and they have faced very little resistance thus far. It's a little surprising that it's only 10-0, and the Carolina Panthers are very fortunate it is.

That's a major hole to be in already, but it could be worse with how porous the defense looks already. They have a bend-don't-break mentality that too often yields points when it shouldn't, and if the Panthers don't stop bending, it's going to get late early.

After just two possessions, it's clear that Panthers DC Ejiro Evero has to make a change. His strategy is not working, and it could cost the Panthers big time.

Ejjiro Evero having a dud at the worst time for Carolina Panthers

Ejiro Evero's zone scheme has worked decently well at times this year. The Panthers have a much improved defense, so something he's doing is working. But when it doesn't work, it's ugly.

The Panthers cannot get pressure on the quarterback. They haven't been able to all year, and they're struggling to get any so far today against the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield has all day.

And with a zone defense, it doesn't matter who the quarterback is. With all day, any NFL quarterback will find open receivers, and it's easier to find them in a zone.

So Evero has two options, and either one is good. Either he needs to adopt a man coverage plan from here on out (or at least vary it a whole lot), or come up with some blitzes or pressure packages.

If the Panthers are in man, they have a better shot at containing the receivers for longer or at least not letting them find the soft spots.

If they blitz or find a way to get pressure, Mayfield's internal clock speeds up and he will have to make throws quicker. Either way, it's a whole lot better than what has been happening so far.

The Bucs have marched down with little to no resistance twice. This happens sometimes. It happened at the worst time against the New Orleans Saints, and it is happening in a must-win game. Something's got to change.

