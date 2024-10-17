Panthers injuries: Diontae Johnson, Jadeveon Clowney & two other key players miss second straight day
Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers released their second injury report of the week and unfortunately for Dave Canales and Co., it got a little longer.
The Panthers added left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (elbow), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), tight end (Ian Thomas), and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (back) to an already very extensive list.
Star wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle) missed his second straight day of work alongside outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney who continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Starting right tackle Taylor Moton and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson were also held out of practice.
Here is the full report from Thursday.
Did Not Participate
LB Claudin Cherelus (hamstring)
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin)
WR Diontae Johnson (ankle)
OT Taylor Moton (elbow)
LB Jon Rhattigan (knee/illness)
DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
RB Jonathon Brooks (knee)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder)
Limited
WR David Moore (knee)
DL LaBryan Ray (ankle/knee)
S Nick Scott (hamstring)
OT Ikem Ekwonu (elbow)
LB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back)
TE Ian Thomas (hip)
Full
CB Troy Hill (not injury related/rest)
RB Chuba Hubbard (not injury related/rest)
C Andrew Raym (concussion)
TE Tommy Tremble (concussion)
CB Dane Jackson (hamstring)
DL Jaden Crumedy (ankle)
S Sam Franklin Jr. (foot)
OT Yosh Nijman (knee)
