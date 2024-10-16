NFL picks, predictions Week 7: Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders
The Carolina Panthers are on the road again this week, visiting one of the hottest teams in the NFC, the Washington Commanders. These two teams are going in very different directions heading into their Week 7 matchup, with Washinton looking like more than just a mere Wild Card team for the first time in nearly 20 years. On the other hand, Carolina can run the ball well but otherwise the franchise is going nowhere fast.
As you might expect, the oddsmakers are heavily favoring the Commanders this week. Now let's see what NFL experts around the web are predicting for Sunday's game.
Panthers vs. Commanders Week 7 picks
Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News: Commanders 38, Panthers 21
"The Commanders will move the ball on the Panthers any which way all day long. Jayden Daniels will find his receivers streaking downfield, and there also will be plenty of running room when his team wins up front. The Panthers can do some damage on Washington's pass defense, but eventually, the pass rush keeps Andy Dalton down."
Bill Bender - Sporting News: Commanders 30, Panthers 22
"The Panthers have allowed 155.7 yards per game through a three-game losing streak, and that is bad news up against Jayden Daniels, who will be under less pressure than he was the past two weeks against Baltimore and Cleveland. The Commanders will bounce back at home, and Washington has hit the OVER in five of six games."
Jeremy Cluff - Arizona Republic: Commanders 31, Panthers 17
"The Panthers have allowed an NFL-worst 203 points this season. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will feast on Carolina's defense."
Matt Johnson - Sportsnaut: Commanders 34, Panthers 21
"Jayden Daniels is simply playing at an MVP-caliber level right now, which feels absurd for a rookie quarterback, with the matchup often not even making a difference. In Week 7, the Washington Commanders star faces a Carolina Panthers defense that is allowing a 109.1 QB rating this year to the opposition with 12 touchdown passes and a 69.5% completion rate. This is an opportunity for Washington to win in a blowout."
Ben Rolfe - Pro Football Network: Commanders 34, Panthers 17
"Please don’t get sucked into believing in Andy Dalton. Sure, he’s made the Carolina Panthers offense far more competitive than Bryce Young, but that is a very low bar to cross. The Panthers still only scored 20 points against a bottom-10 defense. Meanwhile, Carolina’s defense shipped 30 points for the third week in a row. This team is bad from top to bottom, and you should look at every opportunity to go against them."
