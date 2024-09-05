Panthers injury report: RB Miles Sanders trending in right direction for Week 1
Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers saw running back Miles Sanders upgraded from being a limited participant to a full-go on Thursday. He's nursing a finger injury, but head coach Dave Canales didn't seem to concerned about it during Wednesday's press conference.
"It's football," Canales said. "Guys deal with fingers all the time and this is certainly something not new to him. He's playing hard and you get banged up a little bit. It felt good, it felt like football. We fully expect him to be ready."
In other injury news, the Panthers added veteran cornerback Troy Hill to the team's injury report with a heel injury. He practiced in limited fashion and although it appears he should be able to play in Sunday's season-opener against the New Orleans Saints, it's something worth monitoring.
Recently acquired Michael Jackson is slated to start opposite of Jaycee Horn, but the depth behind those two is very thin to say the least. Hill and rookie Chau Smith-Wade are better suited to play the slot rather than the outside but while Dane Jackson starts the season on the shelf, the Panthers may ask them to play a little bit of both.
Shemar Bartholomew, Keenan Isaac, and Tariq Castro-Fields have only been in the building for a handful of days, so ideally, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero would like to have Hill available so he doesn't have to put much on the newcomers' plate.
Below you can find the full injury report from today's practice.
DNP
TE Ian Thomas (calf)
TE Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back)
LIMITED
OT Yosh Nijman (tibia)
CB Troy Hill (heel)
FULL
RB Miles Sanders (finger)
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers change their minds about signing QB to practice squad
What Austin Corbett said about Carolina’s new ‘freakish’ guards
Jaycee Horn on how Bryce Young is getting the ball out quicker
First Panthers 2024 injury report raises questions at tight end