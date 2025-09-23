Panthers get concerning injury update on TE Ja’Tavion Sanders heading into Week 4
The Carolina Panthers notched their first win of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but the victory didn't come without its bumps and bruises. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was one of the team's new injury report additions after Sunday.
The second-year playmaker suffered a high-ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. His ankle was rolled up on during a tackle, and unfortunately, it will cost the Panthers a few weeks without him.
After undergoing an MRI, Sanders is now expected to miss "multiple weeks," a league source revealed to Panthers beat reporter Joe Person. It's bad news for the former fourth-round pick who has been very active in the offense for two seasons with Carolina.
Other NFL players that have suffered high ankle sprains in the first few weeks of the season, like Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, have return timelines ranging from four to six weeks. If it's a serious sprain, Sanders could be in line to hit the injured reserve, which would mean a minimum of four weeks out.
It's a next-man-up situation for the Panthers now. There are three other tight ends on the roster, including Tommy Tremble, Mitch Evans and James Mitchell.
It's unclear whether the team will try to elevate anyone from the practice squad or make any new additions to help with depth at the position, but until Sanders' return timeline is clear, the offense could run with the three currently available.
Through three weeks, Sanders had 11 catches on 14 targets for 92 yards. He scored his one and only touchdown last season in November against the Giants.
