Panthers insider predicts Andy Dalton will get another chance to start this season
Andy Dalton has returned to his backup role for the Carolina Panthers. For the last three weeks following a car accident, Dalton ceded the role to Bryce Young. Young has seemingly taken it and run, as he's 2-1 and has improved every week. It is likely his role to lose for now.
However, head coach Dave Canales hasn't committed to him for the Week 12 matchup out of the bye week and hasn't named him the long-term starter at the position. One Panthers insider believes Dalton will be back at some point this season.
Panthers analyst predicts a return for Andy Dalton
Joe Person covers the Panthers for the Athletic. This prediction was made before the New York Giants matchup, but the logic still applies. Person said that Young earned praise from Canales after the New Orleans Saints win, but that he wasn't committing to him for even the next week. That's true again, and he believes Dalton and Young will get three starts each to finish this season:
"Conventional wisdom would be to continue to play Young to make absolutely sure he’s not the answer. But it would not be shocking to see Canales go back to Dalton, the 37-year-old who sprained his thumb in a two-car accident last month. Canales praised the “fantastic job” Young did in closing out the Saints game but didn’t commit to him beyond this week. And no one in the organization has committed to him beyond this season."
The Panthers didn't trade him at the deadline, but GM Dan Morgan said they'd reassess in the offseason and see where everyone is at. That isn't exactly a vote of confidence in Young, and Canales doesn't seem to want to give him the reins just yet anyway.
