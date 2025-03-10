Panthers kick off free agency with blockbuster deal with star defensive player
Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a four-year, $100 million contract ($70 million guaranteed) with cornerback Jaycee Horn, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This deal makes Horn the highest-paid defensive back in the history of the NFL.
Horn has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first four years of his career, appearing in just 37 games during that span. Last season, he played in 15 of Carolina's 17 games and was responsible for 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, two QB hits, two sacks, and an interception. When he's been healthy and available, he's proven that he's one of the top young cornerbacks in the league.
On the team's day of exit interviews at the end of the season, Horn made it very clear to reporters that he wanted to be a part of the turnaround in Charlotte.
“I’m super excited. Like, I was just talking to Bryce (Young) last night about next year already and the season just ended," Horn said. "We’re excited to get back out here and we’re just going to be a more confident team. We’ve got the pieces in place, so I’m just excited about the future.”
GM Dan Morgan has also been very open about his interest in getting a deal done with Horn, noting back in January that he is without question a big piece of this team's future.
"I think I said that to you guys the last time I talked to you guys, that Jaycee is obviously the focal point of the defense, somebody that we're going to want here long-term, and, and we're going to work on getting him a long-term deal."
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight
2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys
Continuity could make Panthers top-10 offensive line even better
Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target