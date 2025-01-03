Panthers LB D.J. Johnson to miss final game of season following car accident
When the Carolina Panthers' final injury report of the week dropped Friday afternoon, outside linebacker D.J. Johnson appeared for the first time this week with a personal matter and is listed as out for the regular season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Head coach Dave Canales was asked when he knew of the situation and revealed what had happened.
“We kind of gathered information over the last night/morning. It was a car accident and that’s pretty much what I know about it. Enough to the point where he’s in an evaluation right now.”
“I have not seen him, so I’ll have to talk to the guys to see where he’s at,” Canales responded when asked about his health. He did, however, mention that it is not a life-threatening situation.
The former third-round pick has appeared in 14 games this season and has totaled 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one QB hit, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.
Full Friday Injury Report
RB Miles Sanders (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Xavier Legette (hip.wrist) - QUESTIONABLE
G Robert Hunt (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
T Taylor Moton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
DE A'Shawn Robinson (neck) - QUESTIONABLE
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (rest) - QUESTIONABLE
OLB D.J. Johnson (personal) - OUT
OLB Amare Barno (shoulder) - OUT
ILB Josey Jewell (concussion) - OUT
CB Jaycee Horn (hip) - OUT
S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (shoulder/neck) - OUT
