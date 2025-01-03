All Panthers

Panthers LB D.J. Johnson to miss final game of season following car accident

An unfortunate end to the season for the Panthers' 2023 third-round draft pick.

Schuyler Callihan

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Carolina Panthers' final injury report of the week dropped Friday afternoon, outside linebacker D.J. Johnson appeared for the first time this week with a personal matter and is listed as out for the regular season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Dave Canales was asked when he knew of the situation and revealed what had happened.

“We kind of gathered information over the last night/morning. It was a car accident and that’s pretty much what I know about it. Enough to the point where he’s in an evaluation right now.”

“I have not seen him, so I’ll have to talk to the guys to see where he’s at,” Canales responded when asked about his health. He did, however, mention that it is not a life-threatening situation.

The former third-round pick has appeared in 14 games this season and has totaled 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one QB hit, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

Full Friday Injury Report

RB Miles Sanders (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Xavier Legette (hip.wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

G Robert Hunt (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

T Taylor Moton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DE A'Shawn Robinson (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

OLB D.J. Johnson (personal) - OUT

OLB Amare Barno (shoulder) - OUT

ILB Josey Jewell (concussion) - OUT

CB Jaycee Horn (hip) - OUT

S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (shoulder/neck) - OUT

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers predicted to pick Texas QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft

Bryce Young reveals what he did to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Panthers getting reinforcements at running back for Week 18

NFL experts make their picks for Panthers vs. Falcons game

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News