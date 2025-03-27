All Panthers

Panthers named prime destination for 25-touchdown star wide receiver

Brandon Aiyuk is on the trade market, and one analyst thinks Carolina makes sense.

Zach Roberts

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver at some point soon. They may or may not be committed to the admittedly lackluster wide receiver room they have for this season, but David Moore and Adam Thielen aren't exactly long-term fixtures at the position.

The top free agents signed elsewhere and quickly, so Carolina didn't have a ton of options in the first place. They can draft someone, but they're probably better suited to build up the defense there. That leaves a possible trade, and there just so happens to be a star WR on the block right now: Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk might be the product of a psuedo-rebuild in San Francisco. Several players walked in free agency, and Deebo Samuel has already been traded. An expensive receiver coming off a major injury makes sense to possibly be traded, and if he is, one NFL insider believes Carolina is one of the top fits.

Brandon Aiyuk
Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports said, "The Panthers need a capable veteran other than Adam Thielen who can help Bryce Young. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are the future, but no one has seen what they could do in the long term. Aiyuk joining Carolina could be a fresh breath of air for the team."

This actually makes a lot of sense as long as the price is right. The Panthers can't afford to gouge their stockpile of draft picks, but they desperately need a legitimate WR1 and someone who's not nearing retirement to be their most reliable weapon. Aiyuk would be a fantastic addition for Bryce Young, but it remains to be seen how realistic this is.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

ex-Panthers desperate for Cam Newton, team to mend relationship

Panthers predicted to draft 23-sack superstar after trade-up with Giants

Late-blooming Panthers star named team’s most overpaid player

Depressing trade proposal sends star Panthers defender to Packers

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News