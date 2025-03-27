Panthers named prime destination for 25-touchdown star wide receiver
The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver at some point soon. They may or may not be committed to the admittedly lackluster wide receiver room they have for this season, but David Moore and Adam Thielen aren't exactly long-term fixtures at the position.
The top free agents signed elsewhere and quickly, so Carolina didn't have a ton of options in the first place. They can draft someone, but they're probably better suited to build up the defense there. That leaves a possible trade, and there just so happens to be a star WR on the block right now: Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk might be the product of a psuedo-rebuild in San Francisco. Several players walked in free agency, and Deebo Samuel has already been traded. An expensive receiver coming off a major injury makes sense to possibly be traded, and if he is, one NFL insider believes Carolina is one of the top fits.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports said, "The Panthers need a capable veteran other than Adam Thielen who can help Bryce Young. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are the future, but no one has seen what they could do in the long term. Aiyuk joining Carolina could be a fresh breath of air for the team."
This actually makes a lot of sense as long as the price is right. The Panthers can't afford to gouge their stockpile of draft picks, but they desperately need a legitimate WR1 and someone who's not nearing retirement to be their most reliable weapon. Aiyuk would be a fantastic addition for Bryce Young, but it remains to be seen how realistic this is.
