Panthers urged to make inexplicable NFL Draft decision you wouldn't believe
The Carolina Panthers can go in a variety of different directions with the eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft, as they have numerous holes that need to be filled.
But the Panthers will also have to hit well on the rest of their draft picks, too. The first round may be the most important, but it's not the ultimate deciding factor.
Carolina owns a hefty nine draft picks next month, with six of them coming in the fourth round or later. The Panthers also have two Day 2 selections, which is where they could potentially land a couple of impact players for 2025.
So, what will Carolina do on the second day of the draft? Will it fill needs that it couldn't or didn't fill at No. 8? Will it take the best players available? Will it do something that will make fans scratch their heads?
Well, according to Cat Scratch Reader, the latter is exactly what the Panthers should do, as it is urging Carolina to select Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in Round 3.
The catch, though, is that Milroe wouldn't be playing quarterback for the Panthers in this scenario; he would serve in a role similar to Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints.
"Putting Milroe in that Taysom Hill role would promote his strengths while limiting his weaknesses," Cat Scratch Reader wrote. "Let him run the ball from the quarterback position or the tailback position. Let him run the QB sneaks and tush pushes that Bryce Young physically cannot. Let him go out for short screen passes and catch the ball in space. And, on occasion, let him rip a 50 yard bomb that drops right in the bucket to keep the defense honest."
I get the novelty of adding Milroe to serve as a do-it-all weapon. Really, I do. But with Carolina needing so many other things and the Panthers actually being fairly close to contending for an NFC South division title, now is not the time to experiment with draft picks.
Plus, what type of message would it send to Young if Carolina took a quarterback on Day 2? Even if the Panthers tried to convince Young that Milroe wouldn't actually be used under center, it would surely still cause Young to look at the front office with a side eye.
The chances of Carolina actually selecting Milroe are slim to none.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to veteran trade target who’d finally replace Ian Thomas
Ranking Bryce Young & the rest of the NFC South starting quarterbacks
Panthers roster gets awful ranking after first wave of NFL free agency
2025 NFL draft: Panthers met ‘at length’ with breakout EDGE prospect