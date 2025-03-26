Panthers insider names team’s biggest offseason need after NFL free agency
It’s been a productive offseason to date for a team that has won a total of seven games the past two seasons. Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan got off to a fast start this year in terms of trying to add talent to a defensive unit that was nothing short of horrific this past season.
Panthers’ writer Joe Person of The Athletic gave his thoughts on what area the team still has to address.
“The Panthers made a flurry of moves to address a defense that was among the worst in NFL history last year. But even after signing ex-Raider Tre’Von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract and re-signing backup/special teams regular Nick Scott, general manager Dan Morgan still has work to do in a safety room that is being overhauled.
“Moehrig said he is looking forward to helping the young players ‘coming from college or whoever else we bring.’ Morgan is expected to target a safety in the draft, but he could still add another in the late stages of free agency.”
The former Raiders’ defensive back may be the No. 36 ranked safety by the folks at Pro Football Focus, however a closer look shows that only five safeties rank higher in terms of playing the run. That’s excellent news, considering the Panthers allowed the most rushing yards per game (179.8) in the league this past season. Along with the additions of defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, Morgan has taken the right steps when it comes to addressing this major defensive shortcoming.
Keep in mind that this past season, safety Xavier Woods led the Panthers with 119 tackles. There wasn’t a lot of support up front, and the loss of defensive lineman Derrick Brown for the season in Week 1 was a big blow.
Woods, whose grade in terms of run defense from PFF (59.7) can’t compare to Moehrig’s (87.5), is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. Again, finding a compliment to the team’s new strong safety is essential. This week, the Panthers had both Julian Blackmon and Marcus Williams in for visits. Could either wind up finding a home in Charlotte this season?
