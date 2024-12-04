Panthers got nothing back for Diontae Johnson from Ravens, still won trade
The Baltimore Ravens suspended Diontae Johnson for one game, a suspension he will serve out this weekend. This comes just weeks after the Carolina Panthers sent him to the Ravens for a mediocre pick swap. It comes right after he dressed but did not see the field in a Ravens loss last Sunday, too. No matter the return, the Panthers seem to have won this move.
Diontae Johnson trade turns sour for Ravens after 'fleecing' Panthers
Diontae Johnson is officially suspended according to Jonathan Jones, who said that Johnson has "worn out his welcome in Pittsburgh and Carolina, and now Baltimore." Johnson had some issues in Carolina and the team decided to part ways with the impending free agent no matter the cost.
The trade return boils down to Carolina potentially moving up at most 15 picks on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft. They're also paying part of his salary. All of it was just to move on from a player who landed on a contender without a bunch of wide receivers and has hardly even played.
Johnson has as many catches since the trade as the Panthers have wins. That's also the amount of wins they had all of 2023, so things have really turned around for Carolina in a way they just haven't for Johnson since the deal.
The wide receiver was apparently an addition by subtraction, as Bryce Young and the Panthers offense has thrived without him. He hasn't played hardly at all with Baltimore and it's hurting his future value while the Panthers are raising theirs. They won the deal even if they lost the return.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Mina Kimes seems ‘dream scenario’ playing out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks comments on Chuba Hubbard’s overtime fumble
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
NFL scout urges Panthers to play former first-round draft pick more