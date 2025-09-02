Panthers pass on generational DB in 2026 NFL mock draft
The Carolina Panthers need a safety badly. Tre'von Moehrig was their marquee free agent signing this offseason, but he's only one player. He'll be alongside one of Lathan Ransom (a fourth-round rookie), Nick Scott, or Demani Richardson. It's not a position that can be overlooked next offseason.
In the latest CBS Sports mock draft from Ryan Wilson, after college football's opening week, the best DB by a country mile in the draft is available for the Panthers, but they decide, according to Wilson, to pass for a defensive lineman.
Panthers pass up Caleb Downs for Keldric Faulk in mock draft
When the Carolina Panthers got on the clock in Ryan Wilson's mock draft, they could've picked any one of the following players:
- Caleb Downs
- Keldric Faulk
- Avieon Terrell
- Jermod McCoy
- Francis Mauioga
- T.J. Parker
- Jordyn Tyson
- Reuben Bain Jr.
Any one of them would be a great addition to the Panthers, especially Downs. Viewed as maybe the best player in his class (not accounting for positional value), it's a surprise to see Carolina pass on him for Keldric Faulk.
However, despite all the work up front, the Panthers' front seven still needs help. The d-line is in decent shape, but it could be better, and Faulk helps them by bringing the pass-rushing the Panthers desperately need.
Wilson said, "Faulk turns 20 in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays makes it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road."
Faulk is also a bit of a long-term project. "Maybe it doesn't happen this season, and maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary," Wilson concluded.
This wouldn't be a bad pick, but it'd be hard to swallow a safety, which is more needed right now than either edge or IDL, like Downs being passed up. Wilson even said he could be Troy Polamalu-esque, and that would transform Carolina's defense.
