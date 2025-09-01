The Carolina Panthers won't make the playoffs no matter what, analyst says
If nothing else, the Carolina Panthers can't get worse than they were in 2024. They cannot afford to backslide, as that would probably be hugely detrimental to both Bryce Young and Dave Canales' futures with this team. They don't need to make the playoffs necessarily, but they can't go backward.
One NFL insider predicted Carolina's floor and ceiling, and the floor was surprisingly encouraging. Because of how bad the defense projects to be, some analysts expect the Panthers to be in contention for the number one overall pick. This analyst doesn't, and his floor for Carolina is no worse than last year.
Insider details Carolina Panthers' floor and ceiling for 2025
The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to make the playoffs, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr believes. Their ceiling is 8-9, which is not a playoff team. Their floor is 5-12, which is decidedly not a playoff team, either. Looks like postseason football, as well as a winning season, is not in the cards.
The Panthers had a strong finish to last season, starting with the encouraging play of Bryce Young. The former No. 1 pick had 10 total touchdowns to just zero turnovers over the final three games, as the Panthers went 2-1 in those games (finished 4-6 in final 10 games)," Kerr said.
Kerr said Chuba Hubbard, who exceeded 1,100 yards in less than 17 games, is a great piece to help, as is the addition of Tetairoa McMillan. "The offensive line is also one of the underrated units in the league. This team should win games and be a problem in the NFC South," he said.
The other side of the story leads to a 5-12 floor, though. "Fixing the league's worst defense is going to take time, even with all the offseason additions on that side of the ball," he said, and that might be an understatement.
Getting Derrick Brown back is huge, but no other team in NFL history has allowed 3,000+ rushing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns in a single season. "This won't be a quick fix, even though the defense should be better than last season (it can't be worse)," Kerr said. "Carolina is still on the upswing, but Young's improvements will make this season tolerable."
Kerr is resolute that Young will be good this year, and that the offense will be the team's saving grace. If they fail to reach that ceiling, though, it will be because of the defense. But either way, regression is unlikely for the Panthers, which is mostly what 2025 should be about.
