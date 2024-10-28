Panthers PFF grades: Jalen Coker, Shy Tuttle shine in Week 8 loss to Broncos
The Carolina Panthers lost on Sunday, dropping their overall record to 1-7. At this point, what matters more is not wins and losses but seeing which players can perform and who should stick around to be building blocks of the future. To that end, the PFF grades for this week have been revealed.
Panthers offensive grades from PFF
On offense, there wasn't a lot of good. Bryce Young returned and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 54.0 grade. However, there were some bright spots. Notably, Jalen Coker led the offense after catching his first career touchdown and earned an offense-high 84.4 grade.
Miles Sanders was solid, far outdoing Chuba Hubbard with a 72.5 grade. Taylor Moton returned from injury to post the third-best grade: 69.4. David Moore (66.8) and Xavier Legette (66) were two other notable players on offense with positive grades.
Aside from Moton, the offensive line struggled. Ikem Ekwonu posted a 57.4. Damien Lewis came in at a 56.6. Robert Hunt was even worse at 54.7. Cade Mays and Brady Christensen, 47.7 and 45.9 respectively, struggled all day long.
Panthers defensive grades from PFF
Shy Tuttle led the entire roster in PFF grade among those who played more than one snap. He posted a sterling 89.9 thanks to impressive coverage and tackling grades. Jadaveon Clowney posted a positive score of 70.6 in his return from injury as he had a hand in a couple of sacks.
Mike Jackson made some big plays en route to a 69 PFF grade. Also in the secondary, Xavier Woods (64.3), Jaycee Horn (62.2), and Demani Richardson (67.5) posted solid days despite Bo Nix's multiple touchdown passes.
Linebacker Josey Jewell returned from injury but struggled and posted a 54.9 PFF grade. Rookie Trevin Wallace had a rough day (49.8) in the middle of the defense as well. A'Shawn Robinson (44) and Chau Smith-Wade (37) had terrible days on defense, too.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL Week 9 power rankings: Panthers fall back to the very bottom
Bryce Young refuses to make excuses after team’s fifth straight loss
Did Sean Payton take a shot at the Panthers after the Broncos’ win?
Dave Canales: Panthers haven’t picked starting QB for Week 9 yet