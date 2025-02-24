Panthers named as possible fit for franchise's most hated nemesis
The Carolina Panthers have a glaring need at edge rusher. The team was among the worst in the NFL last year in getting pressure, and the current duo of Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum is not inspiring. They played better when both were on the field, but they still struggled to generate pressure consistently.
They could address that in free agency with a short-term deal for Khalil Mack. They can also draft Abdul Carter (not likely), James Pearce Jr., or Jalon Walker. There may be another option joining the free-agency pool soon, but it won't be one Panthers fans like.
NFL insider names Panthers as possible landing spot for Von Miller
Von Miller is a huge reason the Panthers still don't have a Lombardi Trophy. His abuse of the offensive line in Super Bowl 50 is what prevented one of the top teams in NFL history from winning a championship. He could get cut by the Buffalo Bills, and Last Word on Sports' David Latham thinks the Panthers are a fit.
"The Carolina Panthers are not on the same level as the Chiefs and Lions, but they could be a solid fit for Von Miller if and when the Bills release him. The Panthers successfully rebuilt their offense in 2024, surrounding franchise quarterback Bryce Young with the necessary talent to succeed," Latham said. "Now, it’s time to turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers need multiple pass rushers, and while Miller wouldn’t singlehandedly fix the position, he should come cheap and could help young draft picks adjust to life in the NFL."
Of course, Panthers fans would probably hate seeing Miller in a blue uniform, but the fit is undeniable. The Panthers desperately need edge rushers, and if they can't score a top one in the draft, Miller would be a solid short-term investment.
However, the front office should be looking at younger, long-term options. Neither Clowney nor Wonnum are under contract beyond this year, and the trio of those two and Miller would be pretty old. The Panthers need to build for the future, not necessarily right now.
Plus, while this is a virtually entirely different organization than it was when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl, they undoubtedly know what a move like that would look like. It would help, but at what cost? Additionally, Miller probably wants to go to a contender now, and the Panthers aren't that.
