Panthers predicted to draft 'violent' local prospect to pair with Derrick Brown
Two new starting safeties, corner and linebacker depth, an edge rusher, a wide receiver, a tight end, a nose tackle, another running back and a partridge in a pear tree. That's roughly the list of items the Carolina Panthers will need to address at some point this offseason. As far as ranking them goes, the need for another legit starter to line up next to Derrick Brown should probably be at or very near the top.
In a new seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft scenario from Pro Football Network, the Panthers target edge in Round 1, taking Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. wth the eighth overall pick. In the next round, GM Dan Morgan slides inside, picking South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders at 58.
PFN on Panthers - T.J. Sanders pick
"If the Panthers come away with James Pearce Jr. and TJ Sanders, they’ll be primed for a massive defensive jump in 2025. Sanders is a long defensive tackle prospect with a lightning-quick get-off and active hands as a pass rusher."
Sanders (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) flashed disruptive interior traits in college, totaling 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss and six pass breakups in 39 games with the Gamecocks.
T.J. Sanders highlights
The scouing from Bleacher Report on Sanders mentions his explosive get-off, length, hand usage and violence at the point of attack. On the downside, he'll need better conditioning at the next level and lateral movement needs work.
On average Sanders is getting mocked in the second round at 55th overall, so it's not guaranteed he'll still be on the board, but it's not a stretch, either.
