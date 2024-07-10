Panthers Pre-Training Camp Questions: Running Back Edition
How do the snaps with the starting offense shake out?
The Carolina Panthers have three running backs vying for one spot either behind or beside Bryce Young. According to Sumner Sports, the Buccaneers (Canales’ former team) broke the huddle with two or more running backs on the field a total of 27 times last season. One running back, Rachaad White, took 86% of Tampa Bay’s offensive snaps. Canales prefers to pick a horse and stick to it in the backfield.
The work will obviously be split more in training camp. There is no need to run your backs into the ground in the preseason, but the division of snaps will be fascinating. Chuba Hubbard is the early favorite to lead the backfield, with a rehabbing Jonathan Brooks and a revitalized Miles Sanders ready to fill in. All three (and even Rashaad Penny) figure to be in the team’s plans for now, but time on the field with the starters may be hard to come by for those lower in the pecking order.
Canales can make a statement of intent saying one of three things with the early training camp snap counts.
1: Hubbard earned his role last season, and he deserves the first crack at the job.
2: Jonathan Brooks is healthy, he was picked in the second round for a reason, and he is the guy.
Or 3: Miles Sanders is a former Pro Bowler with a some tread left on his tires, he deserves a crack at the starting gig.
There’s much for Canales and Morgan to figure out across the entire roster, but the snap share among running backs is a pressing issue at the top of fans minds.
Can any running back earn a roster spot via special teams?
The new NFL kickoff rule (learn more here) will hopefully make for fireworks in the return game. Brooks, Hubbard, and Sanders likely wont factor on special teams, but two other backs on the Panthers’ training camp roster could earn a spot on the team by making a splash returning kicks.
Rashaad Penny’s career has been marred by injuries, but he boasts serious natural talent with the ball in his hands. Penny’s top-end speed can’t be taught. The former first-round pick ran for over 2000 yards as a junior in college, and his career average of 5.6 yards per carry would be the best number in league history (I am aware that stat isn’t great for somebody with as few carries as Penny, but it speaks to his explosiveness). Do the Panthers see a future on special teams for Penny? What about Raheem Blackshear?
The former Hokie is equally as explosive as Penny with the ball in his hands. I will be shocked if either of these guys isn’t taking reps at kick returner early on in training camp. Ihmir Smith-Marsette is my odds on favorite to take the first opportunity at returning kicks, but both Penny and Blackshear will take their turn.
Can Harold Goodwin turn the run game around?
The Carolina Panthers’ run game was a disaster in 2023. The combination of a poor offensive line, consistently trailing in games, and a disjointed offensive operation as a whole doomed the team’s ground game. Jonathan Brooks, Robert Hunt, and Damien Lewis garnered headlines as the saviors of the Carolina run game. A second-round draft pick and two mauling guards are a good start to revitalizing a weakness from last season, but Goodwin may be the catalyst to the jump start.
Goodwin comes to the Carolina Panthers with 20 years of NFL experience. The run game coordinator/assistant head coach of Dave Canales’ staff has been a part of some of the most successful rushing offenses in NFL history. That experience can develop these talented newcomers and rebuild a Panthers’ rushing attack that has been docile for a few years.
