Panthers predicted to cut ties with another veteran edge rusher in 2025
The Carolina Panthers gave D.J. Wonnum and Pat Jones the majority of the snaps off the edge on Sunday. It resulted in a league-low pressure rate and zero sacks. Obviously, leaving Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen off the field for all but 26 combined snaps didn't work.
It's unclear if Ejiro Evero is going to switch it up. He may be coaching for his job and not to develop edge rushers that will outlast him, but the Panthers may force his hand. Dave Canales wants to see the young defensive players play more, and one insider predicts that one of the vets in the way will be traded.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes D.J. Wonnum might only fetch a fifth-round pick, but for an ineffective expiring contract, that's not all that bad. Because the tema looked so noncompetitive in Week 1, it's time to clear space for young guys to see what they have.
"Moving veteran linebacker D.J. Wonnum would help open opportunities for young defenders such as Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen," Knox said. "Though Wonnum didn't start in Week 1, he played 73 percent of the defensive snaps."
Wonnum is undoubtedly not re-signing after this year, so the Panthers may just want to get something instead of nothing. "The 27-year-old logged 37 tackles and four sacks in eight games last season and should justify a reasonable return," he said, citing the Za'Darius Smith trade as evidence that a fifth-rounder is possible.
Interestingly enough, next week's opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, was tabbed as a landing spot along with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it's unlikely that Wonnum will be dealt anywhere for several weeks, so there will be no revenge game there.
But since the pass rush is clearly still not any good and Wonnum has similar value and less appeal to the Panthers than Jones, it would be very unsurprising if the team did not trade him at some point before the deadline this year. Some other veterans could be on the way out if the team doesn't turn things around and start being competitive in the future.
