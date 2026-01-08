Carolina Panthers get exceptional news in final injury report before playoff game

The Carolina Panthers are going to need all hands on deck if they're going to beat the Los Angeles Rams for a second time. A surprisingly injured defense turned Matthew Stafford over three times that day, so health is going to be needed to ensure he doesn't get revenge.

The Panthers missed a few key contributors last week, but since the Atlanta Falcons won, the Panthers essentially gave those ailing players an extra week of rest, and many of them are back this week.

That all but assuredly includes Robert Hunt, who last played in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina Panthers should get Robert Hunt back, Rams lose crucial offensive lineman

The Carolina Panthers have released the final injury report ahead of Saturday's playoff game. It's do-or-die time, and the Panthers have most hands on deck.

Panthers injury report for Thursday:



Practice Status:

Derrick Brown (NIR/rest) - FP

Bobby Brown (concussion) - FP

Claudin Cherelus (calf / ankle) - FP

Rob Hunt (biceps) - FP

A’Shawn Robinson (NIR/rest) - DNP

Robert Rochell (concussion) - FP

Turk Wharton (hamstring) - FP… — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 8, 2026

Only two Panthers even carry a designation. Hunt is one, and he's questionable. Chandler Zavala, also previously on Injured Reserve, is also questionable. If Hunt can't go, Austin Corbett takes his spot. Zavala is purely depth if he's able to return.

The Panthers activated David Moore from Injured Reserve earlier this week, and they waived Hunter Renfrow as a result. His return coincides with Hunt's (barring a setback), as they've both been out for months.

The Panthers have hinted at Hunt's status, even Dave Canales saying he's "optimistic" that he'll play. Two days out from kickoff and it sure looks likely that he'll return. If he can play at all, the Panthers will want him out there for what could be their final game this year.

The Rams, on the other side, have officially ruled out guard Kevin Dotson. That's significant, because it thins out the interior of their line. That is where the strength of this Panthers' D-line lies.

The Rams are ruling OG Kevin Dotson OUT for Saturday’s wildcard game against the Panthers.



WR Jordan Whittington, TE Terrance Ferguson and CB Josh Wallace are questionable for the game, and today’s practice will tell a lot for their chances to play. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 8, 2026

Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, and Tershawn Wharton will have an easier time impacting the game. That could also help the pass-rush, as Brown was tied for the team lead with five sacks on the year.

WR Jordan Whittington, TE Terrance Ferguson, and CB Josh Wallace are all questionable for Saturday as well.

