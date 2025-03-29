Panthers insider reveals terrible news for Bryce Young with huge WR update
Carolina Panthers fans really wanted their team to add some more pieces for Bryce Young this offseason, especially considering how good Young looked during the second half of 2024.
Considering that Young is very thin on proven weapons, Panthers fans were entirely valid in being so adamant in their hopes that the front office would bring in some more playmakers.
Unfortunately, Carolina did not add a single wide receiver or tight end in free agency, and it doesn't look like the Panthers are going to prioritize plucking one in the NFL Draft, either.
During a recent appearance on WFNZ, insider Joe Person was asked about the chances that Carolina would take a receiver with the eighth overall pick, and he seems to think that the Panthers are dead set on going with defense at that spot.
“I talked to someone in the organization. They are absolutely obsessed with really fixing the defense this offseason," Person said.
Person added that he does not see Carolina considering a wide out or a tight end with its first-round selection, which will surely aggravate some Panthers fans.
Here's the thing, though: Carolina did finish with the worst statistical defense in NFL history this past year, so the fact that the Panthers are urgently trying to repair that side of the ball is not surprising, nor should they be vilified for doing so.
Plus, this upcoming draft class is rife with depth at the wide receiver position, so Carolina can always pick up a very capable pass-catcher in Round 2.
Now, if the Panthers avoid addressing their weapons entirely next month, that's another story, but let's give general manager Dan Morgan a chance first before we get too agitated.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL analyst predicts Panthers make blockbuster trade for Giants EDGE
Panthers’ panic meter at QB way too high after Bryce Young breakout
Panthers to meet sharp WR prospect with fascinating NFL comp
ex-Panthers desperate for Cam Newton, team to mend relationship