Panthers projected to pick 'dominant force' from Georgia defense in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers have some clear needs to address in the NFL Draft. No longer close to picking first overall, the team may not look at quarterback after all. Their defense, which has been historically bad this year despite two straight good outings, needs a lot of work. The latest mock draft suggests they look at Georgia stud edge rusher Mykel Williams.
Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling's mock draft predicts this, saying, "What do you get the team that needs everything? The best player on the board, regardless of position. Williams missed time earlier this season due to injury, but at full strength, he's been a dominant force for the Bulldogs. He's got rare athleticism and explosiveness for his size, and would be a worthy replacement after Carolina traded away Brian Burns."
The Panthers pass rush has been largely nonexistent this year. They lost Brian Burns and tried to recreate him in the Moneyball-esque aggregate with Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum. Wonnum's return to the lineup bolstered the rush last weekend in Munich, but Clowney hasn't been good.
By many metrics, edge rusher is the second-most important position on the football field. If they're rolling with Bryce Young, and it looks like they might if they pick low enough in the first round, then edge rusher should be the top priority. Williams might be the Burns replacement they desperately need.
Either way, defense should be the focus. They have lost some key contributors to injury, but a fully-healthy Panthers defense still yielded 47 points in Week 1 to the now 3-7 New Orleans Saints. The unit needs an overhaul badly.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Breakout Panthers star named among top 2024 Pro Bowl sleepers
Cam Newton feelings hurt over exclusion from Panthers legend group
Dave Canales deserves credit for Bryce Young’s upward trajectory
Pat McAfee & friends give high honor to Panthers offensive line