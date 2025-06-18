Panthers proposed blockbuster trade sends Steelers 3x All-Pro to Carolina
The Carolina Panthers seem poised to roll into the 2025 season with the safeties they currently have. Nick Scott, Tre'von Moehrig, Demani Richardson, and Lathan Ransom appear to be the group. They're not likely to sign a free agent like Julian Blackmon because they likely would've done that before training camp.
That doesn't mean they have to. Blackmon and others are still out there. They can also make a trade for someone, which is what Last Word on Sports analyst Anthony Palacios proposed. The latest extension for Deshon Elliot with the Pittsburgh Steelers might open things up on a Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.
The free safety would be an immediate upgrade over Scott. Palacios said that they need to continue improving one of the league's worst secondaries from last year or they won't be competitive. With Moehrig, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson defending the pass, the Panthers have some solid players, but Palacios urged them to look at more. He claimed they'd be a "scary sight" with Fitzpatrick on the back end.
Fitzpatrick hasn't been an All-Pro since 2022, but he was a Pro Bowl safety last year. In fact, he's been one the last three seasons, so while he may not be as dominant as he once was, he's still a high quality defender that Carolina could use.
It's unclear what a market for Fitzpatrick would look like. If Carolina felt there was a big need for safety, they'd probably just look at the veteran free agent market for players like Blackmon or Justin Simmons rather than part with precious draft capital. However, Fitzpatrick is probably better than those two, so it may be worthwhile.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers already predicted to cut ties with key offseason addition
Jaycee Horn loves to see big change from Panther QB Bryce Young
Panthers making progress in latest offseason NFL power rankings
Derrick Brown details harrowing comeback from major knee injury