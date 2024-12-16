Panthers pundit says Bryce Young ‘in full regression’ after 4-turnover performance
Bryce Young had the most disappointing game of the season this year. It's tough to say it's the worst performance even if he did have four turnovers because the first two weeks marked a uniquely poor level of play for Young, and he wasn't like that on Sunday for the Carolina Panthers.
It has apparently begged the question by one beat reporter if Young has returned to his lackluster form. He was playing so well for five weeks after coming off the bench, but does one game mean he's lost all goodwill?
Panthers beat reporter says Bryce Young regressed. Is that fair?
Scott Fowler, Panthers pundit, believes Young might have returned to his rookie form on Sunday. Fowler said in his headline that Young is in full regression. While that might seem to be the case after a four-turnover game, it is a single game. Regression would require multiple bad games, which Young hasn't had since returning from the bench.
To place the blame entirely on the quarterback is a little asinine as well. The offensive line which has been so sterling all year completely folded. They allowed six quarterback sacks and 10 hits after allowing four in the previous four weeks. Micah Parsons abused both Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu all day on Sunday.
Speaking of Parsons, he said the Panthers' game plan made life easier for them. The Panthers very clearly abandoned the run, which did not help their young quarterback. They made Young drop back virtually every time without play-action (not that it would've been very believable) for most of the game.
To say that anyone has regressed after one bad game is disingenuous. Are we to believe the Panthers offensive line, which has played very well for 13 games, is a weak spot after one bad one? That wouldn't be an accurate statement, and it's not accurate to say Young has regressed back to his rookie year or early-season form after one game. It ignores the five stellar ones he had leading into this.
