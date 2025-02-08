Panthers QB Bryce Young breaks down Chiefs' defense ahead of Super Bowl
After the bye week, the Carolina Panthers pushed the defending champions to the brink. They lost 30-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that is now pushing for three consecutive Super Bowl titles this Sunday. Their defense was their strong suit for most of the season, and it's one that Bryce Young got very familiar with.
Young's performance against said defense was inspiring. It prompted Jake Delhomme to label that game his coming-out party. Now, ahead of the Super Bowl, he's discussing what made the Chiefs' defense work that week, perhaps giving a little bit of insight to the Philadelphia Eagles offense.
Bryce Young opens up on Chiefs' defense
The Kansas City Chiefs were an aggressive defense against Bryce Young and the Panthers. He said via Bleacher Report, "They were probably one of the highest pressuring [teams]... One of the things I was super impressed with while playing them and watching film, they match all those pressures, which is super, super hard."
He went on to reveal that the Chiefs don't spot drop, but they "play man coverage within the zone" on defense. Young said it was so impressive that they are able to do that and mix fronts and pressures without making errors. "They have to mess this up, and I'm watching film, and I'm like, 'These guys don't.' It's really hard to be able to do that and not bust [in coverage] at some point."
The Panthers QB said that both the Eagles and Chiefs execute what they want to do, though it differs vastly, at such a high level that it makes playing offense hard. Young had a great game against the Chiefs, though, throwing for over 250 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.
