Panthers linked to unlikely Vikings scenario with QB JJ McCarthy
Barring an unexpected regression, the Carolina Panthers are set at quarterback with Bryce Young. They spent a ton to get him and have been somewhat patient with his development. He's rewarded them by finally resembling the player they had in mind when they moved up to draft him. Moving forward, unless he illogically gets worse, the Panthers don't have a question mark under center.
The Minnesota Vikings do, though. J.J. McCarthy was their 10th overall pick last year, but he sat out the entire season with an injury. Now, one insider is reporting that they're mulling moving on despite having never seen him play, which is incredibly unlikely. If they do shockingly move on, then Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Panthers could jump into the mix.
Palacios said that Young "is on the hot seat" this year despite improving at the end of last season. He also believes that Young now has "all the weapons in the world," which is not exactly true, so there's no reason he shouldn't play at the highest possible level.
The analyst cited Young's benching last year as evidence that head coach Dave Canales is willing to make QB changes when necessary, which could force the team's hand to make another move. That move, apparently, is trading for McCarthy to "save their season."
The Vikings are not going to trade McCarthy this season. As he continues to get healthy, he'll get his first legitimate NFL action. The team can't possibly know what they have yet, so giving up on a top-10 pick after one season with zero game experience would be very foolish. The Panthers trading for that player and moving on from Young would also be foolish.
