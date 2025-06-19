Panthers-Ravens trade proposal sends 2x All-Pro to Carolina following Jaire Alexander move
The Carolina Panthers missed out on Jaire Alexander. Reports said they were very interested in the cornerback when he got released, but the Baltimore Ravens swooped in and added them to their very full secondary. However, that loss could end up being a gain for Carolina.
With Alexander in the mix now and a few younger secondary players, Last Word on Sports analyst Anthony Palacios speculated whether or not veteran Marlon Humphrey might end up on the trade block. If he ends up available, Palacios believes Carolina should pounce.
Palacios noted that despite the extreme effort to overhaul the roster, the Panthers are still "nowhere near" contender status. He believes that the cornerback tandem of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson is serviceable but in need of an upgrade, especially with only Tre'von Moehrig coming in behind them at safety.
The Panthers don't have a lot of depth at cornerback, which is why they had interest in Alexander in the first place. For now, Humphrey is not available. The Ravens brought Alexander in to give them a dominant secondary, so moving on from arguably their best corner would be a surprise.
And even if he does become available, the Panthers will probably sit those sweepstakes out. Humphrey, as a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl CB, would cost quite a bit of draft capital, and with Carolina still not a genuine contender, that's capital they can ill-afford to part with.
