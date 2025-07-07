Panthers rookie given impressive honor by NFL insider
The NFC South is probably still the overall weakest division in football. It has been for a few years. It may not have the most overall talent, but what it does have is good wide receivers. The Carolina Panthers, since the DJ Moore trade, have not been a part of it, though.
Still, players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Drake London, and Chris Olave call the NFC South home. In 2025, one NFL insider expects Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan to join the best of the best at his position in his division.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder predicted in-division All-Star teams for every division, so the NFC South's team was made up only of NFC South players. At wide receiver, it was a little surprising to see McMillan take a place.
"McMillan is the only surprise above," Holder said. "Expect Young to heavily lean on the rookie as he should become the No. 1 receiver in Carolina this year." McMillan has yet to take an NFL snap, but he's already being labeled one of the best wide receivers in his division, apparently better than Godwin, Olave, Emeka Egbuka, and others.
It's not yet clear if McMillan will be the WR1 in Carolina, though he's more than likely going to assume that role sooner rather than later. And with this sort of pedigree, it's easy to see why the Panthers wanted him and why their offensive outlook is so much better with him.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss