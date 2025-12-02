Tetairoa McMillan's cold stretch doesn't hurt Rookie of the Year chances

After 13 weeks, the Rookie of the Year award appears to be Tetairoa McMillan's. The Carolina Panthers wide receiver has been one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL, regardless of status.

The last two weeks have been a bit of a struggle, though. He still remains the favorite on most sportsbooks, just edging out Jaxson Dart and Emeka Egbuka. So despite the lull, he's still on top.

That remains true in PFF's ratings, which also suggest that McMillan is the Rookie of the Year.

Tetairoa McMillan's slide not enough to hurt Panthers WR

Two weeks ago, Tetairoa McMillan really broke out with his eight-catch, 130-yard, two-TD performance. Since then, he has scored twice, but he's done little else.

The eighth overall pick has struggled in his past two games, earning a 55.8 PFF receiving grade (bottom-15 mark). He has caught only three of 10 targets for 78 yards, and while he’s notched two touchdown passes, he also has two drops," PFF analyst Lauren Gray wrote.

McMillan hauled in just one pass on Sunday, but it proved to be the game-winning 43-yard touchdown. Still, it hasn't been pretty these last two weeks, and his overall grade has suffered. He broke the 80-grade threshold, which few others have ever done in their rookie season, but he has since backslid.

Still, a 77.9 grade is pretty outstanding, good for fifth among all rookies. And when you look at who's ahead, it becomes clear that McMillan is actually the best rookie in football:

Walter Nolen - 84.6

Donovan Ezeiruaku - 81.2

Jackson Hawes - 81.2

Cam Skattebo - 80.5

Nolen has played only a handful of games due to injury. Ezeiruaku is playing just 53% of snaps this year. Hawes is playing just 43.54% of possible snaps. Skattebo is out for the year. That leaves McMillan just below them.

Not only has McMillan not missed a game, but he's been playing high snap counts all season. He's the only rookie in the top five who has been healthy and produced at a high level with substantial playing time. He's the Rookie of the Year.

