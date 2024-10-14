Panthers' rookie Jonathon Brooks expected to return: How does he fit alongside Chuba Hubbard?
Ah, yes! Some good news on the injury front for the Carolina Panthers for once. Well, maybe. Monday afternoon, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the plan is to open the practice window for rookie running back Jonathon Brooks to return later on today.
Canales' update on Brooks
"He's checked all the boxes in terms of his getting back to being able to practice. We're hoping to open up that window today. That's a decision that we're going to have to make today. Excited to potentially get him out there and see what he looks like."
How does he fit in?
Back in the spring, the main objective for first-year Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan was to improve the pieces around quarterback Bryce Young. They did so by investing over $150 million into the offensive line, but also using three of their first four draft picks on skill players.
Maybe the biggest surprise was Carolina taking Jonathon Brooks with the 46th overall pick, especially considering the Panthers already had Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders on the roster. Hubbard, of course, has been one of the league's top running backs through the first six weeks of the NFL season rushing for 485 yards and two touchdowns on 86 carries.
Canales was asked about how Brooks could work his way into the rotation, but he didn't reveal much of his plan.
"We'll have to see that. We'll have to see that come to life and see what he looks like in practice," Canales said. "Explosive ability, a combination of size and speed, body control - I thought was really rare for what we've seen in the past couple of years. A really fluid catcher out of the backfield. The ability to hit the home run and take it the distance, and a natural patience in his run style. He has a combination of a lot of great traits that you hope for."
Once Brooks does officially make his way back, you can expect Hubbard to continue being the lead horse in the running back room with Brooks splitting RB2 duties with Miles Sanders. Hubbard is in the final year of his rookie contract, so if the Panthers truly believe in Brooks, they may want to consider trading Hubbard before the November 5th deadline.
During his time at Texas, Brooks rushed for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns, much of that coming in 2023 after Bijan Robinson left for the NFL.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Younghoe Koo had a message for Panthers after Falcons’ 18-point win
Panthers coach Dave Canales on QB situation, defensive struggles
Xavier Legette and Trevin Wallace dazzle in Panthers’ Week 6 loss
Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith rip Panthers for latest QB move