Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen immediately pays off more playing time
The Carolina Panthers had trouble getting any pressure on the QB last week. In fact, they were the worst team in the NFL at it after having a really bad year rushing the passer last year. After all the investments, the pass rush was still awful.
However, one could point to the fact that the investments didn't play. Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton, the two prized rookie edge rushers, had 26 combined snaps. Today, the first sack the Panthers got (and the first of the season) came from Umanmielen, who finally got into the game.
Last week, head coach Dave Canales said he was hopeful that DC Ejiro Evero would play some of the young guys more, meaning Umanmielen, Scourton, and Lathan Ransom primarily. Well, he seems to have gotten the message, and it immediately paid off.
After a truly awful start (fumble TD and interception) led to a 10-0 deficit, the Panthers chipped away with three, but falling down further could've been bad news. Instead, Umanmielen burst through for his first career sack.
It makes the case that the Panthers might've found a round-three gem in Umanmielen, and it suggests that playing the players you invested in is good for your defense. He and Scourton should see a ton of action from here on out.
