Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan's comments should thrill Bryce Young
For most of Bryce Young's NFL career, he hasn't had a wide receiver who can make plays for him. Sure, Adam Thielen has been good and reliable with the Carolina Panthers, but he's not the type of player that Young can just throw it up near and hope for the best. Not too many teams have that, admittedly.
That's what the Panthers were hoping to get when they drafted Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth pick, ignoring major needs on the defensive side of the ball. So far, he's been as advertised, and his latest comments should give Bryce Young a reason to smile.
Tetairoa McMillan had the perfect comment at Panthers camp
At training camp, all eyes have been on Tetairoa McMillan as the prize of the offseason. They have also been on him because he's been nothing short of spectacular all summer. He has looked the part of what the Panthers needed.
Now, he's talking the talk, too. "At the end of the day, my job is to catch the ball," McMillan said on Friday. "If it touches my hands, it's my obligation to catch it, come down with it. Y'all might not believe me, but I only catch one-handed when I need to. "
He also mentioned wanting to expand his horizon and be a bigger target for the quarterback, which will be Young. His main goal is to "have a bigger catch radius" and "be more quarterback-friendly," which he has so far. He has wowed with highlight-reel plays and consistency, proving to be exactly what the Panthers expected.
