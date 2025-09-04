Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan talks about preparing for his first real NFL game
On Sunday, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will make his NFL debut. The rookie wide receiver was a surprise pick by the Panthers, a team projected to hit defense first in the draft, at eight overall.
Now, after preseason and camp, he's the WR1, thanks to an Adam Thielen trade. All the pressure is on, which makes sense for a player's first real NFL game. He opened up beforehand about what he's thinking about and how he can be ready for that.
Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan opens up on first NFL start
Tetairoa McMillan has two preseason games under his belt, but he was out on the field for a total of four series, and he only got five targets total. Sunday is the real deal. He sat down with Nick Carboni of WCNC to discuss what's going through his head leading into that debut.
McMillan said, "Obviously, the nerves [are going to flow]. It's going to be my first NFL game. Can never get that one back, so it's going to be a big moment for me. Just take it all in, be grateful, be blessed for every opportunity I get. Hopefully, we can come home with a W."
He also said he gives volleyball a lot of credit for his success on the football field. "Specifically the body control, just whether on the ground or in the air. Being a pogo stick coming off the ground fast as well as just high-pointing the ball," the rookie added.
McMillan has a lot of skills, from volleyball and not, that the Panthers were in desperate need of. They needed someone who could go up and make a play on the ball, not always needing pinpoint accuracy from the QB.
They also needed someone who could serve as a big-bodied target with a wide catch radius for the red zone, an area they've struggled in recently. McMillan brings that and more to the table, but now it is almost time to find out whether or not he can do it consistently at the highest level.
