Panthers rule out 7 players for 2024 NFL season opener vs. Saints
The 2024 season is set to begin, as will the Dave Canales era in Carolina. The Panthers open up the campaign with a divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints, right out of the gate.
Carolina will be a little shorthanded in the tight end room for this one as Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back) and Ian Thomas (calf) are ruled out. Thomas was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he will miss the team's first four games. Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders and wide receiver-turned-tight end Jordan Matthews will see the majority of the reps in their place.
Moments ago, both teams submitted their inactives for Week 1.
Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
C Andrew Raym
OL Jarrett Kingston
TE Tommy Tremble
TE Messiah Swinson
DE LaBryan Ray
New Orleans Saints
WR A.T. Perry
QB Spencer Rattler (designated third QB)
DT Khalen Saunders
LB D'Marco Jackson
LB Jaylan Ford
TE Dallin Holker
DT John Ridgeway III
The Panthers and Saints will kick things off at 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
