Panthers rule out six players for Week 2 matchup with Chargers
The Carolina Panthers are looking to move on from their Week 1 disappointment and bounce back in the home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Punter Johnny Hekker (back), left guard Damien Lewis (groin), tight end Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back), running back Raheem Blackshear (not injury related), and offensive tackle Taylor Moton (back/knee) were all listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but have been cleared and will be available to play in this afternoon's game. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is nursing an ankle injury but was able to practice in limited fashion on Friday and is suited up to go.
Moments, ago the Panthers and Chargers each put out their inactives for today's Week 2 clash.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
CB Chau Smith-Wade
CB Shemar Bartholomew
RB Mike Boone
C Andrew Raym
G Jarrett Kingston
TE Messiah Swinson
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
QB Taylor Heinicke
CB Tarheeb Still
RB Kimani Vidal
S Alohi Gilman
OL Jordan McFadden
WR Brenden Rice
DL Justin Eboigbe
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Rookie WR Jalen Coker ranked the best player on an NFL practice squad
Panthers Fantasy projections for Bryce Young, Diontae Johnson, more
Micah Parsons isn’t ready to write off Bryce Young after Week 1
Panthers vs. Chargers: What to watch for in NFL Week 2 matchup