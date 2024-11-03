Panthers vs. Saints: Predictions, latest odds, injuries, what to watch for
The Carolina Panthers are taking on the New Orleans Saints today to wrap up their season series. The Saints trounced them in Week 1, putting together a dominant 47-10 victory. Improbably, there's only one game between the two in the standings.
Panthers-Saints Week 9 odds
The Panthers, to very little surprise, are 7.5-point underdogs in this game. Even against a team with potentially a banged-up quarterback and a six-game losing streak, the Panthers are heavy underdogs at home. The moneyline is unkind, too, with the Saints -345 to win. The over/under is set at 43.
Panthers injuries
The Panthers have a host of injuries to contend with this week. LT Ikem Ekwonu, S Jammie Robinson, and TE Feleipe Franks are all out. WR Adam Thielen is doubtful. RB Jonathon Brooks is questionable, but he's not expected to play. OLB DJ Wonnum, WR Xavier Legette, TE Tommy Tremble, and OLB DJ Johnson are also questionable. The offense is going to be barren once again.
Saints Injuries
Derek Carr is back in the lineup at QB. CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Bub Means, RB Kendre Miller, and CB Kool-Aid McKinstrey are all out. RB Jamaal Williams is doubtful. G Nick Saldiveri, DT John Ridgeway, LB Nephi Sewell, G Shane Lemieux, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., and CB Rico Payton are all out.
What to watch for
It really doesn't matter who the quarterback is for the Saints. They will run the ball all over Carolina like they did in Week 1. Look for Alvin Kamara and even Taysom Hill to have a lot of yardage. That was their Week 1 plan, and it likely won't change even with Derek Carr back since Derrick Brown has gone down since then.
The Panthers are starting Bryce Young again at quarterback after an encouraging start last week. He faces a much softer defense that doesn't have Marshon Lattimore, so there is room for a good offensive performance. Young will have to exorcise the demons of his first start of 2024, when he threw a pick to the Saints on his very first attempt.
Predictions
The Saints are going to have no trouble on offense. 47 points again is hard to predict, but the Panthers defense is both historically bad and bereft of star players due to injury. The Saints should score a lot, but their defense is not great, either. Look for a bit of a shootout, with the Panthers potentially even covering. They probably still won't win, though. Saints 35, Panthers 28.
